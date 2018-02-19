 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 19, 2018 


Students send a stern message to President Trump on guns; also on our nationwide rundown, we will tell you why canceling student loan debt would boost the economy; plus the Trump Budget calls for a 90-percent cut to a decades-old Public Lands Program.

Daily Newscasts

Wisconsin Spring Primary Tuesday

Most people already have the photo I.D. they will need to vote in Wisconsin's spring primary, and registration is still permitted at Wisconsin polling places on election day. (Wikimedia Commons)
Most people already have the photo I.D. they will need to vote in Wisconsin's spring primary, and registration is still permitted at Wisconsin polling places on election day. (Wikimedia Commons)
February 19, 2018

MADISON, Wis. – Tuesday is primary election day in Wisconsin, and polls across the state will open early in the morning.

There is only one statewide race on the ballot, and that race is to narrow the number of candidates for state Supreme Court from three to two.

But there are scores of local and municipal elections and referendums.

To find out exactly what is on your local ballot, you can go to myvote.WI.gov and find a complete list for your community.

Once again, voters will have to show photo I.D. at the polls.

Reid Magney, public information officer of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, says it's easy to find out what kind of I.D. is acceptable.

"We've got a little website that'll give you all the information, show you pictures of all the different I.D.s just so you can make sure you've got the right one,” he explains. “The address is bringit.WI.Gov, as in 'bring it to the ballot.'"

Magney says most people already have the I.D. they need to vote, but a quick visit to the website will let you know for sure.

Since having a photo I.D. at polling places is still relatively new in Wisconsin, sometimes there is confusion, even among poll workers.

One question that has come up a number of times is when a voter's current address is different from what is on his or her photo I.D.

"That's not a problem,” Magney states. “When you show your I.D. at the polling place, you're really just proving who you are. You're not proving where you live. You've already done that if you've registered to vote."

If you are registering to vote for the first time at the polls Tuesday, you must bring proof of residence such as a utility bill.

You can still go to the Department of Motor Vehicles Monday to get a photo I.D. mailed to you.

"You might have to go to the polls on Tuesday and vote a provisional ballot,” Magney says. “You get the thing in the mail on Wednesday or Thursday. You can still take it to the clerk's office by Friday at 4:30 p.m. and have your ballot counted."

Magney reminds voters to leave their political clothing or paraphernalia at home. Electioneering is prohibited at Wisconsin polling places on Election Day.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018