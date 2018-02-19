Wisconsin Spring Primary Tuesday

Most people already have the photo I.D. they will need to vote in Wisconsin's spring primary, and registration is still permitted at Wisconsin polling places on election day. (Wikimedia Commons)

MADISON, Wis. – Tuesday is primary election day in Wisconsin, and polls across the state will open early in the morning.



There is only one statewide race on the ballot, and that race is to narrow the number of candidates for state Supreme Court from three to two.



But there are scores of local and municipal elections and referendums.



To find out exactly what is on your local ballot, you can go to myvote.WI.gov and find a complete list for your community.



Once again, voters will have to show photo I.D. at the polls.



Reid Magney, public information officer of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, says it's easy to find out what kind of I.D. is acceptable.



"We've got a little website that'll give you all the information, show you pictures of all the different I.D.s just so you can make sure you've got the right one,” he explains. “The address is bringit.WI.Gov, as in 'bring it to the ballot.'"



Magney says most people already have the I.D. they need to vote, but a quick visit to the website will let you know for sure.



Since having a photo I.D. at polling places is still relatively new in Wisconsin, sometimes there is confusion, even among poll workers.



One question that has come up a number of times is when a voter's current address is different from what is on his or her photo I.D.



"That's not a problem,” Magney states. “When you show your I.D. at the polling place, you're really just proving who you are. You're not proving where you live. You've already done that if you've registered to vote."



If you are registering to vote for the first time at the polls Tuesday, you must bring proof of residence such as a utility bill.



You can still go to the Department of Motor Vehicles Monday to get a photo I.D. mailed to you.



"You might have to go to the polls on Tuesday and vote a provisional ballot,” Magney says. “You get the thing in the mail on Wednesday or Thursday. You can still take it to the clerk's office by Friday at 4:30 p.m. and have your ballot counted."



Magney reminds voters to leave their political clothing or paraphernalia at home. Electioneering is prohibited at Wisconsin polling places on Election Day.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI