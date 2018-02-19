 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 19, 2018 


Students send a stern message to President Trump on guns; also on our nationwide rundown, we will tell you why canceling student loan debt would boost the economy; plus the Trump Budget calls for a 90-percent cut to a decades-old Public Lands Program.

Daily Newscasts

Farming: A Viable Post-Military Career for Nebraska Veterans

There are about 133,000 military veterans in Nebraska. (William Garrett/Flickr)
There are about 133,000 military veterans in Nebraska. (William Garrett/Flickr)
February 19, 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's rural lands offer abundant opportunities for farming and ranching, and also are home to nearly half of the state's 133,000 military veterans.

This combination makes agriculture a great fit for young men and women returning home from service. Veterans interested in farming and ranching can learn more at the second-annual Answering the Call conference in Hastings.

Jordan Rasmussen, policy program associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, said it's an opportunity to connect with others who have converted their military skills into a career in the field.

"That sense of service that occurs as a member of the military is something that translates into how you approach your work as a farmer,” Rasmussen said. “Farming can be seen as a solitary vocation. That's not really the case. Instead, there is a comradeship that's similar to military service that exists in agriculture."

The March 24 conference is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Legal Aid of Nebraska. It's a free event, but pre-registration is required by March 16.

Rasmussen said veterans will be able to learn more about programs and resources that can help them get a start in agriculture. And they'll cover other topics for those already in the business including conservation and diversification.

"Whether that be agri-tourism or, in addition to your row crop, growing more of a cash crop like pumpkins or something of that nature,” she said. “And so helping them to find identified different avenues for resource development is part of what we're trying to accomplish here."

She added that farmers looking to transition their ownership to veteran farmers or who are willing to mentor are also encouraged to attend. It's estimated that about half of current farmland will have new ownership in the next 25 years. And Rasmussen said they are hoping to help bridge that gap by connecting experienced farmers with those just getting started.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018