 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 20, 2018 


A day in court for the alleged Florida school shooter. Also on our nationwide rundown: a 24-hour hotline "reignites" to support immigrants; and a new study finds prescription drugs in the Hudson River, from Troy all the way to New York City.

Daily Newscasts

EPA Hosts Listening Session about Clean Power Plan Repeal

EPA has proposed repealing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan. (Pixabay)
EPA has proposed repealing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan. (Pixabay)
February 20, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Environmental Protection Agency will host a listening session surrounding the repeal of the Clean Power Plan on Wednesday in Kansas City.

The plan - created under the Obama administration - requires states to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas they create from power plants.

Supporters and opponents of the proposed repeal will have their chance to testify at the 10-hour session in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Complex. Environmental concerns are a driving force for opponents of the repeal.

Jennifer Lowry, chief of toxicology and environmental health at Children's Mercy Hospital, says a repeal could negatively impact future generations.

"Our children and those who are more uniquely vulnerable to changes in the environment are really going to bear the burden of the dirty air now and the unfortunate health effects that occur with climate change," she laments.

The plan was finalized in 2015 and would continue to move away from coal-generated power and toward renewable sources such as wind and solar power if kept.

Supporters of repeal claim clean power is not as reliable as coal-generated energy.

However, Joe Spease, CEO of WindSoHy, a business focused on wind, solar, hydrogen and energy storage technologies, says he's seen first-hand how the marketplace has changed for clean energy and how it is driving job and economic growth.

"The best thing that can happen to consumers is for the greater development of wind and solar power projects and energy-storage projects to reduce the amount of fossil fuel power that is used in the economy," he explains.

Spease points to studies showing a repeal would deny Americans the opportunity to create 560,000 additional jobs and take away some $52 billion in economic value. He adds the country should be building toward a better economic future instead of dwelling on the past.

"Now you're looking at the creation of millions of jobs throughout the country related to the need for ongoing wind-turbine parts: the blades, the nacelles, the towers," he says.

Scott Pruitt, the man President Donald Trump appointed last year to head the EPA, has made it a point to repeal the Clean Power Plan, saying it imposed unnecessary burdens on energy producers.

The listening session in Kansas City will run from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018