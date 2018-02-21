 
While school shooting survivors demand stricter gun control measures some teachers are talking about their own walkout; Republicans vow to keep fighting the new district map in Pennsylvania; and from the West Coast - a health care group slams Trump's "skinny" insurance plans.

Dems Hold Town Halls in Tucson, Phoenix on Trump Tax Reform

U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. talked tax reform at an event in Phoenix on Tuesday. (Office of Rep. Pelosi)
February 21, 2018

PHOENIX – The Democratic Party road show on tax reform makes a stop in Tucson Wednesday – one day after a similar town hall event in Phoenix featuring Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona.

It's part of a 100-stop nationwide tour to explain the tax bill just passed by the Republicans.

State Rep. Tony Navarrete, who also spoke at the Phoenix event, says the bill only gives a temporary bump to middle class families, but gives companies and rich people a huge permanent tax cut.

"This tax cut was really for the millionaires, the billionaires and the wealthy corporations, and the rest of the American families, about 100 million, are left to fend for themselves," he states.

President Donald Trump has said the tax bill will rev up the economy and create more jobs.

But Pelosi pointed to the track record in Kansas in recent years, where a similar strategy resulted in a massive budget deficit and the need to cut services.

The event in Tucson takes place at 6 p.m. at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.

Navarrete says the town halls are designed to keep the tax bill top-of-mind for voters during the midterm elections this fall.

"So we're going to continue our efforts and really educating the public about the dangers of the Trump tax, so that folks are aware and when they're making decisions at the polls they can take that into consideration," he states.

Event organizers include the National Council of La Raza and Promise Arizona, groups that are also working to prevent Congress from passing large cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, education and student financial aid in the 2019 budget.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - AZ

 
