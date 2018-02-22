 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 22, 2018 


President Trump holds a listening session at the White House as the demand for action to curb gun violence spreads across the nation. Also on today's rundown: an Arizona ballot initiative would require 50-percent renewable energy by 2030; and a new report suggests local democracy is being "run over" by Lyft and Uber.

Daily Newscasts

Poll: Californians Oppose Trump’s Plan to Shrink National Monuments

Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument is one of several monuments in California that could see its boundaries downsized by the Trump administration. (Bob Wick/BLM)
Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument is one of several monuments in California that could see its boundaries downsized by the Trump administration. (Bob Wick/BLM)
February 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES — More than three-quarters of Californians oppose the Trump administration's plan to shrink two national monuments in Utah and want to see the Golden State's national monuments protected, according to a new poll from the nonprofit Hispanic Access Foundation.

Researchers found that people of color feel even stronger about it, with 84 percent opposing the administration's stance. Robert Fanger, chief communications officer at the Hispanic Access Foundation, said 95 percent of respondents said they favor protecting public lands of historic, scientific or scenic value as national monuments.

"The administration's decision to remove protections from national monuments, potentially opening them up to drilling, mining or logging, is hugely unpopular in the Golden State,” Fanger said. “Californians want to have access to these lands and want to see them conserved for future generations."

Last year, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke put 27 monuments under review, including seven in California: Cascade Siskiyou, Berryessa Snow Mountain, Carrizo Plain, Giant Sequoia, Mojave Trails, Sand to Snow and San Gabriel Mountains. He later declared Sand to Snow "safe."

The administration contends national monuments should only conserve the smallest area necessary.

Pastor Gabriel Araya with the Casa del Rey International Ministry in Rialto, said national monuments are key to what many love about California - the wide-open spaces, abundant wildlife, clean air and water and all kinds of opportunity for recreation, such as hunting, camping, fishing and rafting.

"If we lose this one, we are losing the Golden State. We have lost everything we are here for,” Araya said. “We are losing part of the community. We are losing part of history. We are losing our great heritage."

The poll also found that people opposed by a 3-to-1 margin a plan to divert water from the aquifer under a national monument and send it to L.A. and Orange County. Such a plan is being considered by the administration for Mojave Trails in the southern California desert.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018