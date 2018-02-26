 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2018 


Florida's governor breaks with Trump and the NRA on gun control; also on today's nationwide rundown: the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case that could devastate public employee unions; and opposition to diverting water to draw new industry to Wisconsin.

Daily Newscasts

Bill Could Raise WV Home Electric Bills

The state Senate looks ready to move quickly on a bill to let major power consumers negotiate a price break. (Dan Heyman)
The state Senate looks ready to move quickly on a bill to let major power consumers negotiate a price break. (Dan Heyman)
February 26, 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill before the West Virginia state Senate could give industrial-scale power consumers a break on electric rates. But watchdogs say the cost would be passed on to small ratepayers.

SB 600 would allow those who use more than 10,000 kilowatts of power a year to negotiate a discount of up to 40 percent on their utility bills. Charleston City Council member Karan Ireland said a rough estimate by the Public Service Commission's consumer advocate showed that could cost residential ratepayers as much as 7 percent more.

She says power costs have been going up for years, which is hard on homeowners as well as manufacturers.

"I don't blame them for looking for a discount,” Ireland said. “But what is ultimately going to happen if this bill is passed is that residential ratepayers are going to be on the hook to make up the difference."

State Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher argued the discount could be a way to encourage energy intensive industries to locate to the state. West Virginia has historically had low electricity prices, although that advantage has eroded as rates have risen sharply.

Ireland said the bill appears to be on a fast track, and was negotiated without input from representatives of small ratepayers. She said there were stakeholder meetings before the bill appeared, but not everyone was included.

"We have the office of the consumer advocate specifically designed to look out for residents and small-business owners and other ratepayers,” she said. “And yet they were not invited to attend these stakeholder meetings."

As Ireland put it, utility bills are the expense that comes right after rent or a mortgage in many households. She said ordinary people are already being squeezed by rate hikes.

"These increases are really hurting people,” she said. “And this is just another instance of something slipping by that's ultimately going to affect everyone around the state."

The bill may receive preliminary approval by the Senate on Monday.

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018