Environmental Scorecard: Tester Again Leads MT Delegation

For more than 40 years, the League of Conservation Voters has graded members of Congress based on their votes on environmental issues. (David Restivo/National Park Service)

HELENA, Mont. — Montana's congressional delegation is split on protecting the environment, according to the scorecard unveiled by Montana Conservation Voters on Tuesday.



The scorecard grades Treasure State lawmakers on 19 Senate and 35 House votes in 2017 related to the environment, energy, and public health issues. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester scored an 84 percent, while Republican Sen. Steve Daines received a zero. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who took office in June, scored nine percent.



Kelsey Douville, who chairs the Conservation Voters' Gallatin Park chapter, says she's disappointed that Daines and Gianforte, both from Bozeman, didn't do more to protect the environment.



"Instead we see no signs of compromise - only rubber stamps for an anti-conservation, anti-Montana agenda, and that just does not represent the values that I see here in Gallatin County," she says.



Daines has received a zero on the scorecard three times and has a lifetime score of two percent. Tester, on the other hand, scores 86 percent in his career as a Montana senator. The conservation group cites Tester's support of the Clean Water Rule, public input on public lands, and clean air protections for his high marks.



Douville says representatives from both sides of the aisle can stand up for the Montana way of life by protecting the environment and public lands.



"The environment is something that should know no party," she adds. "We all enjoy being outside. We all enjoy our beautiful landscape - that's why we're all here - and it's crazy to me that this is a partisan thing. If you're a Montanan, then you care about public lands. I think that just is part of our culture."



The Montana scorecard is part of the League of Conservation Voters' National Environmental Scorecard. The League has tallied congressional scores for more than 40 years.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT