 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 28, 2018 


The nation's mayors send a message to the EPA; keep the Clean Power Plan. Also on today's rundown; Idaho students plan a school walkout over gun violence; and we let you know how suicide-prevention advocates are stepping up to fight the opioid crisis.

Daily Newscasts

School-Based Health Centers: Keeping Ohio Kids Healthy and In Class

There are more than 60 school-based health centers in Ohio, providing convenient medical services for students. (Semevent/Pixabay)
There are more than 60 school-based health centers in Ohio, providing convenient medical services for students. (Semevent/Pixabay)
February 28, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Ohio communities are using creative models to help more folks access a doctor, nurse or other medical provider. Having a regular place to visit for medical care leads to better health outcomes. School-based health centers are one idea that is catching on.

The Cincinnati Health Department manages 13 of these centers, which Health Commissioner Dr. Marilyn Crumpton explains are basically a doctor's office that operates inside a school, providing convenient services such as immunizations, physicals and acute care for sick or injured students.

"It's a partnership between the school and the family and the provider," she says. "At the majority of the sites, the provider is a nurse practitioner. They write prescriptions, manage chronic illnesses and work in collaboration with a physician."

There are more than 60 school-based health centers across the state that also can provide care for teachers, families and community members.

Data from the Ohio Health Issues Poll shows that seven-in-ten Ohio adults report having a regular health-care home, a number that has not improved in the past five years.

Crumpton says building a personal relationship with a health-care provider promotes healthy behaviors and regular medical visits reduce the need for emergency care.

"Receiving routine and repeated care in the emergency room is unhealthy for kids because it means they aren't getting the regular prevention," she warns. "They aren't learning how to manage their own health."

She adds that by helping manage chronic diseases such as asthma, a prime cause of absenteeism, school-based health centers help students stay in class and parents from missing work.

"We often hear a parent talk about the fact that, 'I wouldn't be able to keep my job because of my child's chronic illness if I didn't have the health center in place,'" adds Crumpton. "So that's another huge benefit is keeping people in the workplace."

Other models expanding access to regular medical care include community-based health care centers, urgent care centers and mini-clinics.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018