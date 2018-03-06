Idaho Governor Proclaims School Breakfast Week

The School Breakfast Program helps prepare students' minds for learning. (U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr)

BOISE, Idaho – This week, Idaho and states across the nation are celebrating the importance of breakfast for students. President of the Idaho State Board of Education Dr. Linda Clark is reading Gov. Butch Otter's proclamation for Idaho School Breakfast Week at Capital High School this morning.



The week also recognizes the importance of services such as the National School Breakfast Program to help feed kids.



Capital High School principal Sandy Winters says students' ability to learn improves dramatically when they have eaten breakfast.



"It's also really important that the public knows that schools just don't feed students' minds, but they feed their bellies so that their minds can learn at the highest rate that they possibly can," she says.



In his proclamation, Gov. Otter credits the importance of school breakfast for defending kids against hunger and obesity. He also says there are 25,000 Idaho farms ready to work with schools to feed children and support the state's economy.



A recent study from the Food Research and Action Center shows Boise School District is feeding the kids who need it. According to the data, 90 percent of low-income students participating in the National School Lunch Program also are part of the School Breakfast Program, which is the fifth highest participation rate in the country.



Winters says about 40 percent of students at her school qualify for free and reduced-price lunches. She commends the school's kitchen staff for providing students with these meals.



"It's not even just getting food, but it's getting good, nutritious food so that they're able to meet those nutritional requirements," she adds. "So, that is important, too, is that they're getting fed but they're also getting pretty high-quality food that their body needs."



Idaho is one of 10 states in the Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom/, a program that provides funding to Idaho schools wanting to implement alternative breakfast models. It includes money for equipment, training, incentives and more.



Schools can contact the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force/ for more information about the program.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID