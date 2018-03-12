 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 12, 2018 


The White House takes the wraps off its plans on guns. Also on our nationwide rundown; a report says a trade war over tariffs could cost farmers in states like Arkansas millions; and this is "Sunshine Week" which highlights the freedom of information.

Daily Newscasts

WA Legislature Passes Major Wins in Fight Against Homelessness

The Legislature passed a plethora of affordable housing solutions this session, including $100 million in the Biennial Capital Budget for Housing Trust Fund. (fumigene/Flickr)
The Legislature passed a plethora of affordable housing solutions this session, including $100 million in the Biennial Capital Budget for Housing Trust Fund. (fumigene/Flickr)
March 12, 2018

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Advocates fighting homelessness are notching some major wins from the Washington state Legislature.

With the session now over, groups are tallying their victories over the affordable housing and homelessness crisis gripping the state. Michele Thomas, director of policy and advocacy at the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance, said the biggest accomplishment is a bill banning landlords from turning away renters based on their source of income, specifically rental assistance through programs such as Section 8.

"This bill says that landlords cannot deny somebody simply because of how they pay their rent,” Thomas said. “It's going to open up a lot of opportunities for housing for low-income people across the state."

Thomas has been working on this policy for more than a decade. It also comes in the wake of an investigation by the Washington state Attorney General's office that found discrimination against veterans using federal housing vouchers was rampant.

Thomas touts another bill that will generate abut $26 million a year to help people who are homeless with housing services. The assistance is funded through an increase to a fee paid for real estate documents.

Thomas said people with disabilities will be getting help with housing as well. The bill ensures people with permanent disabilities and those whose primary disability is substance abuse disorder will continue to be eligible for the Housing and Essential Needs rental assistance.

"This fixes a really ridiculous policy that the state had that said once you are determined to have a permanent disability, you were no longer eligible for rental assistance,” she said; “which just flies in the face of common sense and was causing a lot of people with long-term, permanent disabilities to experience homelessness."

More victories came out of the session on affordable housing too. The Legislature included more than $100 million in the Biennial Capital Budget for the Housing Trust Fund, which builds and preserves affordable homes. It also passed a bill that makes it easier to turn underused buildings into affordable housing.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018