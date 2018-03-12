 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 12, 2018 


The White House takes the wraps off its plans on guns. Also on our nationwide rundown; a report says a trade war over tariffs could cost farmers in states like Arkansas millions; and this is "Sunshine Week" which highlights the freedom of information.

Daily Newscasts

AmeriCorps Week: Celebrating Service in Ohio

AmeriCorps VISTA members work with Ohio organizations fighting poverty. (OAFB)
AmeriCorps VISTA members work with Ohio organizations fighting poverty. (OAFB)
March 12, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of folks in Ohio are serving as catalysts for change in the fight to eradicate poverty through National Service programs. Specifically in Ohio, about 1,200 people are dedicating a year of their lives as AmeriCorps VISTA members.

Caitlin Ballinger is the AmeriCorps VISTA leader at the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. She said through their service, members get a firsthand look at how nonprofits help struggling Ohioans.

"They can see really what it takes to provide these different services, but they're also witnessing the need for them,” Ballinger said. “That's something that VISTA is so unique in what it offers, is that window into the culture and community need."

Ballinger began her program service as a VISTA volunteer at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. She said she worked on a project surveying food pantries and their clients about how they could be better served.

"That was a very enlightening year, both it being my first year out of college and getting my foot in the door at a nonprofit, especially one so well-respected in the community,” she said. “Also getting to talk with people firsthand about their experience with specifically hunger but, kind of, poverty in general."

Ballinger said people would be surprised to learn the diversity of the service work VISTAs are doing in Ohio.

"Our program has people working in everything from food to finance to continuing education,” she said. “Some programs work with ex-offenders in re-entry programs. We have new positions open in opioid development programs: helping people re-enter the community from addiction."

This is AmeriCorps Week. Members are paid a modest monthly stipend during their 12 months of service, and then receive a cash or educational award when their term ends. The program is currently looking for applicants interested in the service term that begins in June.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018