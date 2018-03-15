 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 15, 2018 


A mass nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence. Also on our rundown: a bill would restore voting right to parolees and some detainees; and place, race and health – how is your community doing?

Daily Newscasts

Older Washingtonians Get Legislative Wins This Session

The sun is down on Washington's legislative session, and older residents scored big victories, including improvements to the senior property-tax exemption. (dannymac15_1999/Flickr)
The sun is down on Washington's legislative session, and older residents scored big victories, including improvements to the senior property-tax exemption. (dannymac15_1999/Flickr)
March 15, 2018

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Older Washingtonians' pocketbooks got some much-needed relief in the legislative session that wrapped up last week.

AARP Washington says lawmakers' support of three bills in particular is going to help seniors get by.

The Legislature devoted $1 million to reinstate hearing aid support for adults on Medicaid. Since 2011, Medicaid patients have had to pay for hearing aids with their own money – and the average cost is more than $2,300 per device.

Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director for AARP Washington, says one of the most important victories is a boost to the personal-needs allowance that helps Social Security recipients living in care facilities pay for things such as clothing and toiletries.

That allowance is currently $58 a month.

“We just felt like that was just not right,” MacCaul says, “and so we were pleased to, last year, get a COLA so that they will adjust with the cost of living. And then, additionally, that the new personal-needs allowance amount is now $70 across all care settings.”

A property tax bill aimed at relieving financial stress for older homeowners passed this session as well. It exempts older adults, people with disabilities and veterans from local property tax levies.

While MacCaul was pleased to see some progress on property taxes, she says there's more work to be done as Washington’s booming economy leads to some seniors being pushed out of their homes by rising costs. MacCaul says AARP Washington will be back in the 2019 session to push for more improvements.

"Seniors should not be economically burdened by increasing property taxes, and we want to look for a way to create uniformity in the income eligibility so that more seniors can access the senior property-tax exemption," she says.

MacCaul also applauded some legislation eliminating fees for consumers who freeze and unfreeze their credit. This comes in the wake of last year's Equifax data breach. She says those fees were a burden especially for older Americans who wanted to protect their identities but didn't have the financial means to do so.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018