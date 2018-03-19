 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 19, 2018 


Facebook is under the gun for failing to disclose misused data of 50 million Americans during the 2016 election. Also on our Monday rundown: a new study shows e-cigarettes are harmful to teens; and it's Poison Prevention Week – a good time to dispel some myths.

Daily Newscasts

Social Workers: Building Better Lives in Ohio

Social workers, like Tee Taylor of Lorain County Children's Services, help pick up the pieces when families are torn apart. (Patti-Jo Burnett)
Social workers, like Tee Taylor of Lorain County Children's Services, help pick up the pieces when families are torn apart. (Patti-Jo Burnett)
March 19, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Social workers dedicate their time and energy to helping make the country a better place to live, and in Ohio, more than 9,000 focus that time and energy on children and families.

This is National Social Work Month, and agencies around the Buckeye State are highlighting the vital role of social workers in local communities.

At Lorain County Children's Services, Deputy Director Kristen Fox Berki said social workers deal with cases of abuse, neglect and substance abuse and dependency, and help pick up the pieces when families are torn apart.

"They have a difficult job; it's a job that can get emotional at times," she said. "And social workers really are a dedicated group of people, who really are interested in making people's lives better."

Robin Webb, public information officer for Athens County Children's Services, pointed out that in times of crisis, social workers are first responders – and sometimes, first on the scene in cases of a parent's drug overdose, or child abuse or neglect.

"If a report is made and a child is involved, our caseworkers have to arrive on the scene and make a safety assessment for the child, and spring into action really quickly," Webb explained. "If they determine that the child's safety is at risk, they have to work with our local courts to get temporary custody."

She noted that social workers must have good working relationships with courts, law enforcement, mental-health professionals and educators.

"We have caseworkers making sure children get to have visits with their biological families; making sure families get to any kind of counseling appointments," she said. "We also have caseworkers in our school districts, to work as a sort of liaison between the schools and our agency."

While not all caseworkers are social workers, Fox Berki added, they share the same dedication.

"We're here to advocate for children and to, however we can, make sure they're being cared for and that they're safe in their home," she said. "And if they're not safe in their home, that we can take the appropriate steps to try to make a better life for them."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more than 680,000 social-work professionals in the United States, and about 300,000 work in the child, family and school-related field.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018