 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 19, 2018 


Facebook is under the gun for failing to disclose misused data of 50 million Americans during the 2016 election. Also on our Monday rundown: a new study shows e-cigarettes are harmful to teens; and it's Poison Prevention Week – a good time to dispel some myths.

Daily Newscasts

TN Groups Sue Feds Over Treatment of Cherokee Forest

Tumbling Creek feeds into the Ocoee River, site of the whitewater events for the 1996 Olympics. (Natures Paparazzi/Flickr)
Tumbling Creek feeds into the Ocoee River, site of the whitewater events for the 1996 Olympics. (Natures Paparazzi/Flickr)
March 19, 2018

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Covering more than 650,000 acres, the Cherokee National Forest is one of Tennessee's many crown jewels for outdoor recreation and scenic vistas. But conservation groups are concerned about the treatment of part of that land.

The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), on behalf of the Sierra Club Tennessee Chapter and Tennessee Heartwood, filed a lawsuit in federal court late last week, alleging the U.S. Forest Service is illegally endangering Tumbling Creek near the Ocoee River.

Sam Evans, SELC national forests and parks program leader, said people should be concerned about a decision to sell 500 acres near Tumbling Creek to commercial logging companies.

"About a dozen miles away, the Forest Service is still trying to clean up its last mess from a five-year-old logging project there," Evans explained. "Heavy logging on steep slopes caused massive erosion. The Forest Service has spent already a tremendous amount of money, but can't get the forests to grow back."

Evans and others predict the erosion and water pollution that would result would damage the forest and water quality. The groups have been expressing their concerns to the feds for four years, and claim they have gone unheard.

Supporters of logging say it is necessary to clear the forest of trees for regrowth, and would not have an impact on the health of the forest.

Evans added the groups are surprised at the lack of response from the Forest Service, in the midst of many examples of partnerships between environmental groups and the federal government.

"We don't take likely filing a lawsuit against an agency that we count on as a partner, in some cases," he said, "but here, they just haven't responded to our many, many attempts to get them to do the right thing voluntarily."

The plaintiffs allege the Forest Service is illegally endangering the soil, forests and waters of the Cherokee National Forest and want the agency to explain how it will prevent damage similar to other projects, if this one is allowed to proceed.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018