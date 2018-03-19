 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 19, 2018 


Facebook is under the gun for failing to disclose misused data of 50 million Americans during the 2016 election. Also on our Monday rundown: a new study shows e-cigarettes are harmful to teens; and it's Poison Prevention Week – a good time to dispel some myths.

Daily Newscasts

Students Prepare 'March for Our Lives' to Protest Gun Violence

Students walk out of Eastmont High School in Wenatchee on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., shooting. (Elli Delzer)
Students walk out of Eastmont High School in Wenatchee on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., shooting. (Elli Delzer)
March 19, 2018

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Students and other Washingtonians are gearing up to march for their lives this Saturday to protest gun violence.

In the Evergreen State, at least 15 "March for Our Lives" protests are planned in solidarity with the largest march in Washington, D.C., where survivors of the Parkland, Fla., shooting and their supporters will be taking to the streets. Protesters plan to draw on the momentum from school walkouts last week.

Elli Delzer, a student at Eastmont High School in Wenatchee, joined hundreds of her peers in that walkout and is organizing Saturday's march.

"Especially after events like the Florida shooting, Sandy Hook, all these children being killed, I think people are tired of it,” Delzer said. “They're ready to finally demand that people stop getting killed."

The Wenatchee march will begin at 3 p.m. on March 24.

The D.C. march is being organized in partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety. It's drawn donations from Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg and other celebrities. The march will be dedicated, in part, to supporting gun-control measures.

Opponents say gun control is not effective for stopping mass shootings and infringes on Americans' Second Amendment rights.

While Delzer disagrees with President Donald Trump's proposal to arm teachers, she said she commends him for looking for solutions. She agrees with the president that mental health is a piece of the gun-violence puzzle. But, she said gun control has to be part of the conversation as well.

"Making gun control laws and making it more difficult to obtain a gun would be a good solution,” she said; “so that people are less likely to be able to commit this mass murder if they have less chance to get to this weapon."

Other marches in Washington are planned for Olympia, Seattle, Spokane and more. According to the March for Our Lives website, more than 700 sibling protests are scheduled worldwide to call for an end to gun violence.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018