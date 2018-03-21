 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 21, 2018 


Public News Service UPDATE: the Austin bomber blows himself up; also on the rundown a school resource officer credited with saving lives; the North Carolina GOP Silent on an apparent Cambridge Analytica connection; and an Alabama Alabama Medicaid Work requirement plan called a Catch-22.

Daily Newscasts

North Dakotans Plan Saturday Marches to Protest Gun Violence

Students nationwide walked out of class last week to protest gun violence. (Jeffrey Bary/Flickr)
Students nationwide walked out of class last week to protest gun violence. (Jeffrey Bary/Flickr)
March 21, 2018

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakotans of all ages are joining students across the country on Saturday in the March for Our Lives.

Protests are scheduled for Bismarck, Fargo, and Minot to support the survivors of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting as they march in Washington, D.C., and demand that Congress pass gun control measures. The nationwide "March for Our Lives" is building on momentum after a massive school walkout last week.

But Sarah Light, a sophomore at Fargo North High School who took part in the walkout, said she's faced skepticism about whether marching is effective.

"They think that marching or protesting doesn't actually produce change,” Light said. “And I think that throughout history, that has proven to be wrong, and that this can actually make a difference."

The Fargo march begins at 1 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center downtown. Speakers include state Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo.

Opponents of gun control measures say they don't prevent gun violence, and they infringe on Americans' Second Amendment rights.

The Fargo chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group that advocates for stricter gun laws, is helping organize the local march. Cheryl Biller heads the chapter and said she was motivated by the students of Parkland to march in solidarity. Her organization is in favor of strengthening background checks and opposes proposals to arm teachers.

"I want our kids to be able to go to school and not have to do active shooter drills,” Biller said. “And if we have all this money for guns, I would like to see it be spent on, to begin with, the basic needs of students and teachers - and then if we have more, on things that make education even better. I think spending money on guns in school is a bad idea."

The D.C. march is being organized in partnership with the group Everytown for Gun Safety. According to the March for Our Lives website, more than 800 sibling protests are scheduled worldwide.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018