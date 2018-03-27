Listening Tour Explores How to Make Ore. Communities Age-Friendly

AARP is making 12 stops across Oregon to hear from people on how to make communities more age-friendly. (kaboompics/Flickr)

ASTORIA, Ore. – AARP is kicking off a listening tour across Oregon to hear what people love about their communities and would make them more age-friendly.



Their first stop will be at Clatsop Community College in Astoria at noon tomorrow.



Bandana Shrestha, director of community engagement for AARP Oregon, says they'll be in cities big, small and in between to get a wide variety of opinions on what works for people 50 and older and what else they might need.



"We're asking very general questions, but what we are hoping is we'll hear from people about what kind of needs they have, how they get around where they live, what kind of housing they might need, what kind of transportation systems and services would be helpful," she explains.



In total, there are 12 stops on the tour, including in Bend, Coos Bay, Pendleton and Portland. Shrestha says cities can learn a lot from each other when it comes to age-friendliness. For instance, AARP learned about an affordable housing initiative in Milwaukie that was able to help Medford in its current housing crisis.



Shrestha says AARP will let the communities know what it discovers on the tour, and inform Oregon's leaders as well.



"We hope to share it with policymakers, decision makers, and community leaders across the state so that we can get a greater commitment from our leaders about the kind of policies and practices that would help communities to become more age-friendly and livable for people 50-plus," she says.



AARP will share its findings with the Governor's Commission on Senior Services.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR