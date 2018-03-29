 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 29, 2018 


A federal judge allows Maryland and D.C. to sue President Donald Trump. Also, on the rundown: EPA chief Scott Pruitt skips a key public hearing on the Clean Power Plan repeal; and Twitter study participants unaware 'Tweets' are fair game.

Daily Newscasts

Hampton Roads Explores Cures For Heart Disease, Stroke

According to the American Heart Association. 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of one death every 38 seconds. (AHA)
According to the American Heart Association. 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of one death every 38 seconds. (AHA)
March 29, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The City of Hampton Roads is among seven communities across the country selected for an American Heart Association program where people can voluntarily share their personal medical information to help scientists find cures for common diseases.

"My Research Legacy" is a secure online patient-powered research network at the Heart Association's Institute for Precision Cardiovascular Medicine. It's taking a crowd-sourcing approach to tracking and finding ways to treat diseases, powered by people self-reporting through wearable devices, providing genetic information and sharing their medical records.

Dr. Jennifer Hall leads My Research Legacy, which she said is searching for cures for heart disease and stroke.

"It is really just a really simple way that you can be involved in a a research study, and understand a little bit more about your health and your risk of cardiovascular disease,” Hall said.

She said Hampton Roads was chosen because of its diversity. Other selected cities include Nashville, Seattle, and Columbus, Ohio. To learn more, or to join the program, visit myresearchlegacy.org.

A 2014 study showed 60 percent of people are willing to donate their data for research intended for the public good. Hall said they plan to engage 250,000 people through My Research Legacy in the next several years.

"So maybe there is great ideas that we can find, with understanding where people live, understand the way that they live their lives - what they eat, what they do in their free time,” she said.

Hall added those who commit to the program will know they're helping to find solutions to cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018