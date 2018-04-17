Operation Stop Scams Starts Today

Shredding events and financial literacy classes are being held across Indiana in the next month. (aarp.org)

INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Stop Scams kicks off in Indiana and across the nation today.



The campaign is sponsored by AARP and features a month-long series of events in communities coast-to-coast to fight fraud. They include paper shredding opportunities and fraud education programs.



Jason Tomcsi, communications director for AARP Indiana, said scammers are always on the prowl, but there are certain times of the year, such as around tax time, that they really step up their game.



"You want to avoid becoming a tax identity theft victim by making sure that you don't give out your personal information to strangers,” Tomcsi said. “And know that the IRS is not going to call you to threaten you, to arrest you for nonpayment, or anything along those lines."



Free paper shredding events are being held this week in Evansville, Central Indiana and Fort Wayne.



During Operation Stop Scams, AARP also is holding fraud forums, volunteer recruitments and financial literacy events across the state. Tomcsi said it's an effort to give Hoosiers the tools they need to avoid falling victim to thieves.



He said scammers can use a variety of tactics to steal your identity or your money.



"Know what's out there, empower yourself with some information that you can get through the fraud watch network, but then also use that gut feeling,” Tomcsi said. “If it sounds like it's not the case, or that it's something you shouldn't believe, go with that feeling, because chances are that is the case."



Operation Stop Scams runs through May 21. More information can be found at aarp.org.



Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IN