 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 18, 2018 


Former first lady Barbara Bush is dead. Also on our nationwide rundown: historic changes to SNAP could mean more hunger; we will take you to one of America’s smoggiest cities; and tribal rights and salmon habitat tested in a Supreme Court case.

Daily Newscasts

Study: Climate Change Impacts Gwynn Falls Watershed

Raw sewage mixed with stormwater surges out of a damaged sewer manhole next to Herring Run. (Blue Water Baltimore)
Raw sewage mixed with stormwater surges out of a damaged sewer manhole next to Herring Run. (Blue Water Baltimore)
April 17, 2018

BALTIMORE – It's not that big of a surprise to learn that sewage overflows are bad for overall water quality, but a new study details its negative impact in the Gwynn Falls watershed.

The study by the U.S. Geological Survey, Blue Water Baltimore and the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies tracked surface water data in the watershed for 20 years.

Alice Volpitta, a lead water quality scientist with Blue Water Baltimore, says they now are able to see why water quality is getting better or worse - for instance, if sewer pipes clogged with giant grease balls are forcing raw, untreated sewage to back up into streets.

"Unsurprisingly, the closer you get to the more urban areas of the Gwynn Falls watershed, the worse water quality seems to be and the more sewage overflows are degrading water quality," she explains.

The study found stormwater projects have been helpful to improving water quality but it also found climate change is causing increases in rainfall over time.

Volpitta says the increase in precipitation is happening during winter when the soil is not primed to soak up excess water. She says this is problematic because their research shows a continuing trend.

"So really, we are facing an uphill battle and it's a serious problem, and you're seeing the impact of climate change, but that makes the work that organizations like Bluewater Baltimore is doing so much more important now than ever before," she says.

The research also points to ways people can help by not pouring fats and oils into sinks or dumping trash into storm drains.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018