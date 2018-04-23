 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 23, 2018 


The Waffle House shooter had an earlier weapons arrest near the White House. Also on our Monday rundown: new eviction data underscores America’s affordable-housing crisis; plus we will take you to a state where one county is putting juvenile justice under public health.

Daily Newscasts

Campaign Discourages Driving While Under Influence of Drugs

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a new drug-impaired driving enforcement campaig called "Driving High? Kiss Your License Goodbye!" (Pixabay)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a new drug-impaired driving enforcement campaig called "Driving High? Kiss Your License Goodbye!" (Pixabay)
April 23, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While law enforcement dealt with the influx of cannabis use throughout the weekend because of the close association of April 20 with marijuana, a new multi-state initiative is targeting driving under the influence.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association and law enforcement officials started the campaign, "Driving High? Kiss Your License Goodbye." The initiative will be active in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Col. Sandra Karsten of the Missouri Highway Patrol said it's an enforcement campaign, but also a learning opportunity.

"It's an enforcement as well as an educational campaign, that's designed to increase awareness and reduce the incidents of drugged driving on our highways,” Karsten said.

The campaign, which started this past Friday, will last for about a month total.

Clusters of officers will be working across Missouri to promote the zero-tolerance policy for driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Up and down highways of the six states, officers will arrest anyone suspected of drug-impaired driving.

The message that Karsten and law enforcement are trying to get across is that driving while under the influence of any drug still makes it harder to operate a vehicle - despite claims from those who believe marijuana has no effect.

"It is something that we want to take to the next level of enforcement and increase that awareness of those who might be impaired by any means,” she said; “whether it's marijuana or whether it's improper use of prescription medications."

Trained drug-recognition experts were on hand this past weekend to further enforce the campaign and help find those who were driving while under the influence.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018