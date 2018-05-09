 
Newscasts

As AZ Heats Up, Consumer Advocates Say Keep an Eye on Your Utility Bill

Many Arizona utilities offer multiple billing plans and it’s important to know which plan you’re on. (JC/Flickr)
May 3, 2018

PHOENIX – In many parts of Arizona, air conditioning season is already back.

Consumer advocates say this is an important time of year to take a close look at how you're being billed for electricity.

When you have the AC running, and your children come home from school for the summer, you will probably be using more energy than at other times of the year.

You can invest in more efficient appliances and cut down on using electronics, but Diane Brown, executive director of Arizona Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), says your utility provider should be able to help you find ways to save as well.

"In general, utilities should be able to provide ratepayers with their historical data, new usage patterns and the plan that would likely save the most money for their household," she states.

Many Arizona utilities offer multiple billing plans, and Brown says it's important to know which plan you're on.

If you're on a time-of-use plan, which charges more for energy during peak hours, find out exactly when those hours are, she advises. If you're still using electricity at all hours of the day, it will end up costing you a lot more.

Brown says if your bill seems higher than it should be, speak up. Contact your utility.

She says consumers should also remember that elected officials at the Arizona Corporation Commission are there to regulate most state utilities.

"If a consumer is having a problem with a utility that the commission regulates, the customer service department has often helped to resolve issues," she relates.

Brown says Arizona voters have the right to let commissioners know what kinds of energy regulations voters want to see in the state.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - AZ

 
