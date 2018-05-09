 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 8, 2018 


Eric Schneiderman is out as New York’s Attorney General. Also on the rundown: redistricting a key issue on Primary Election Day; and consumer advocates warn against repeal of auto-loan discrimination.

Daily Newscasts

Get Out the Vote: May Primary Tuesday in North Carolina

Voting advocates remind people they do not need a photo ID to cast their ballot since the Supreme Court struck down that state law last year. (Twenty20)
Voting advocates remind people they do not need a photo ID to cast their ballot since the Supreme Court struck down that state law last year. (Twenty20)
May 7, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. – If you haven't noticed by the number of yard signs poking out of the ground in your neighborhood, Tuesday is North Carolina's primary election day.

Depending on your county, it will determine candidates for congressional seats in the November midterm election, as well as local and state races.

Voting advocates, including Tomas Lopez, executive director of Democracy North Carolina, want to make sure registered voters understand the importance of voting.

"Even though there aren't major national races on the ballot this year in North Carolina, there are offices on the ballot that are really important to people's lives,” he points out. “Sheriffs and district attorneys. If you have an opinion about law enforcement, no matter what that is, in many cases it's the primary that's going to determine who's in that office."

NCVoter.org has more information on what races are taking place in your county, as well as where you can vote.

If you have any problems casting your ballot, or have questions, you're encouraged to call 1-888-OUR-VOTE.

You do not need a photo ID since the Supreme Court struck down that state law last year.

Lopez says there still may be some confusion about what's needed at the polls because of the voting law changes in recent years, but it's not as complicated as some voters may think.

"There is no photo ID requirement in North Carolina, and in most cases, you shouldn't have to show any particular document in order to vote,” he states.

“If you are a first-time voter, however, it may be the case that you have to provide some type of documentation. Typically, that's a government document, a pay stub, utility bill, something with your name and address."

If you arrive at the wrong precinct to cast your ballot, or encounter problems at the polls, you can request a provisional ballot that will be counted and also creates a record that voting rights groups can review later to make sure you were treated fairly.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018