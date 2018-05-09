Get Out the Vote: May Primary Tuesday in North Carolina

Voting advocates remind people they do not need a photo ID to cast their ballot since the Supreme Court struck down that state law last year. (Twenty20)

RALEIGH, N.C. – If you haven't noticed by the number of yard signs poking out of the ground in your neighborhood, Tuesday is North Carolina's primary election day.



Depending on your county, it will determine candidates for congressional seats in the November midterm election, as well as local and state races.



Voting advocates, including Tomas Lopez, executive director of Democracy North Carolina, want to make sure registered voters understand the importance of voting.



"Even though there aren't major national races on the ballot this year in North Carolina, there are offices on the ballot that are really important to people's lives,” he points out. “Sheriffs and district attorneys. If you have an opinion about law enforcement, no matter what that is, in many cases it's the primary that's going to determine who's in that office."



NCVoter.org has more information on what races are taking place in your county, as well as where you can vote.



If you have any problems casting your ballot, or have questions, you're encouraged to call 1-888-OUR-VOTE.



You do not need a photo ID since the Supreme Court struck down that state law last year.



Lopez says there still may be some confusion about what's needed at the polls because of the voting law changes in recent years, but it's not as complicated as some voters may think.



"There is no photo ID requirement in North Carolina, and in most cases, you shouldn't have to show any particular document in order to vote,” he states.



“If you are a first-time voter, however, it may be the case that you have to provide some type of documentation. Typically, that's a government document, a pay stub, utility bill, something with your name and address."



If you arrive at the wrong precinct to cast your ballot, or encounter problems at the polls, you can request a provisional ballot that will be counted and also creates a record that voting rights groups can review later to make sure you were treated fairly.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC