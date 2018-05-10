Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Comes Just in Time for Summer

Last year, the Idaho Foodbank received 173,000 pounds of food during the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Idaho Foodbank)

BOISE, Idaho — It doesn't get much easier to donate than it will be during this Saturday's Stamp Out Hunger food drive. In Idaho, as well as the rest of the country, people can leave nonperishable food items in bags or boxes near their mailboxes and their local letter carriers will pick them up.



Now in its 26th year, Stamp Out Hunger is the country's largest single-day food drive of the year. Mike Sharp with the Idaho Foodbank said the drive comes at the perfect time, too.



"It's a natural ebb and flow that happens,” Sharp explained. “During the early parts of spring and going into the summer, we see a drop off in monetary donations, in food donations, and even volunteer time."



The National Association of Letter Carriers collaborates with food banks on the drive.



Idaho Foodbank distributes to 400 partner organizations across the state. One in eight Idahoans is considered food insecure - that is, they aren't always sure where their next meal is coming from. The number is even higher for Idaho children: about one in six is food insecure.



Sharp said by donating, folks are helping in their own communities. He also praised the hard work letter carriers and postal workers do during the food drive.



"They're adding quite a bit of work to themselves,” he said. “And it wouldn't work if they didn't have the buy-in and passion that they do for giving back to their community."



Last year, the Idaho Foodbank collected 173,000 pounds of food. The goal this year is 175,000 pounds.



Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID