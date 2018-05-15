Fighting Senior Hunger During Older Americans Month

The Metro Meals on Wheels program serves more than 900 hot meals every weekday to seniors in the Treasure Valley. (Metro Meals on Wheels)

BOISE, Idaho – It's Older Americans Month, a celebration of the country's seniors and also a chance to recognize some of the challenges they face.



Today, the Idaho Commission on Aging is presenting the governor's proclamation for Older Americans Month to the Metro Meals on Wheels program at the Meridian Senior Center.



Judy Taylor, head of the Idaho Commission on Aging, says it's important to honor older Americans as a way of saying thank you. She says hunger is one of the major barriers seniors face when trying to stay in their homes.



"What we really want to do is help people age successfully in the community and not ever need to be institutionalized," she says. "And, of course, the backbone of that is basic nutrition."



One in six seniors in the United States faces food insecurity, meaning they aren't sure where their next meal is coming from. That's more than 37,000 seniors in Idaho. The theme of Older Americans Month this year is "Engage at Every Age."



The governor's proclamation is being presented at 11:45 A.M.



Metro Meals on Wheels serves fresh and nutritious foods to seniors in the Treasure Valley.



Grant Jones, director of the program, says seniors sometimes have to make hard decisions based on how much money they have.



"They think, 'Okay, let's see, I have a prescription I need to fill or I have multiple prescriptions I need to fill and I have a limited amount of money in which to purchase those,'" he says. "'So you know what, I'll go ahead and buy the prescriptions as opposed to the food.'"



The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force applauds the Metro Meals on Wheels program for giving seniors a chance to stay in their homes and independent. The program serves more than 900 hot meals every weekday. Jones says another advantage is that deliverers have a chance to check in on seniors, who face a higher risk of social isolation.



"When a Meals on Wheels volunteer comes to their door and brings their meal, there's also that interaction," he adds. "There's that socialization. There's that contact with the outside world and someone to really check on them and make sure that they are okay."

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID