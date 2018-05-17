 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 17, 2018 


President Trump’s financial disclosure referred to the Department of Justice. Also on the rundown: the U.S. Senate votes to block the FCC’s rollback of Net-Neutrality; plus we’ll let you know why students want Nevada universities to divest from fossil fuels.

Daily Newscasts

Will MN Lawmakers Address the Elder-Abuse Crisis?

Supporters of licensing for assisted-living facilities rallied this week in the Minnesota State Capitol. But are lawmakers listening? (AARP Minnesota)
Supporters of licensing for assisted-living facilities rallied this week in the Minnesota State Capitol. But are lawmakers listening? (AARP Minnesota)
May 17, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With less than a week left in the Minnesota legislative session, it's unclear whether either house will pass meaningful elder-care legislation.

Advocates for seniors say abuse in assisted-living facilities has reached crisis levels, with about 400 cases reported across the country every week. According Kristine Sundberg, president of Elder Voice Family Advocates, which contributed to a report on the problem, the elder-care industry is failing to put patient safety first - largely because of staff who are overworked, under-trained and underpaid.

"The industry's accepting more and more people with greater and greater needs,” Sundberg said, “yet they aren't staffed to handle those needs."

She said in the worst cases, those staff members become callous toward their jobs - and the people in their care.

Minnesota is the only state in the country that doesn't require licensing for assisted-living facilities. Opponents of licensing bills have claimed that severe abuse is rare, and more regulation could drive some care providers out of business.

Sundberg said Minnesota's rapidly aging population makes better regulation of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities even more pressing.

"Currently one-in-nine people are 65 years or older. By 2040, one-in-three is going to be 65 and older,” she said. “We've got a tsunami approaching us, and we need to figure out how we care for our elderly in a respectful, safe manner."

On Wednesday, Gov. Mark Dayton sent a letter to legislators asking for standalone bills. But a House bill backed by AARP Minnesota and the Alzheimer's Association has been abandoned, while another, less popular measure to study the need for elder-care licensing has been wrapped into an omnibus bill.

Senate File 3437, requiring elder-care licensing, has been stuck in the Senate Finance Committee.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018