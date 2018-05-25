 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 25, 2018 


President Trump scraps planned talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Also on our Friday rundown: California lawmakers support and emergency hotline for foster kids; and boating is a booming business in states like Minnesota.

Daily Newscasts

Could Rule Change Improve Rural Health Care in Texas?

Research shows that health outcomes for patients cared for by nurse practitioners are the same or better of that of a physician. (Twenty20)
Research shows that health outcomes for patients cared for by nurse practitioners are the same or better of that of a physician. (Twenty20)
May 25, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas – There are more than 300 medically under-served communities in Texas that some groups say could be better served by a change in regulations.

Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, known as APRNs, are fully trained to treat and diagnose acute and chronic illnesses, and practice full primary care. But rules in Texas restrict them from providing care to the full extent of their education and training.

Elizabeth Ellis is a doctorate-level nurse practitioner who owns and operates the B.I.S. Community Clinic in Bedias. She explains a supervisory rule limits the scope of practice of APRNs because it requires them to have a contract with a collaborating physician.

"Texas is a large state with very large health care needs, and rural health needs,” says Ellis. “We need to get with the future and provide independent practice to our highly qualified and highly trained nurse practitioners that have experience. "

Texas ranks 46th among states for the number of physicians practicing in rural areas. AARP, the Texas Association of Business and the Texas Public Policy Foundation are among the groups that support expanding nurse practitioners' scope of practice.

Research from the Journal of Nurse Practitioners shows that health outcomes for patients cared for by nurse practitioners is the same or better of that of a physician. And Ellis argues costly supervisory contracts can hamper patient care.

"We're having to pay them and in my case divert funds away from my clinic that could be utilized towards providing additional equipment or services in my clinic so that I can pay for a physician to be my collaborating provider,” says Ellis.

Some physicians organizations argue that doctors have more extensive training and experience in patient care, and say rules are needed to ensure safety. But Ellis counters changing the regulations would not end collaboration between medical professionals.

"We all have our certain limitations and scope so if you're a good practitioner you know where your limitations are and you're always going to reach out to your colleague and to ensure the appropriate treatment plan for your patient when you need to,” says Ellis.

More than 20 other states allow nurse practitioners to work to the full scope of their training without a supervisory contract, and the Department of Veterans Affairs also extended full practice authority.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018