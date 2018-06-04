 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 4, 2018 


It turns out Trump could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue without fear of indictment, according to one of his lawyers. Also on our Monday rundown: LGBT detainees are 97 times more likely to face sexual assault in ICE detention; plus the EPA takes action to protect consumers from formaldehyde on manufactured wood.

Daily Newscasts

Iowa's New AARP Director Commits to Empower Seniors

The adult obesity rate in Iowa is 32 percent, the nation's 13th highest, according to the 2017 State of Obesity report. (aarp.org)
The adult obesity rate in Iowa is 32 percent, the nation's 13th highest, according to the 2017 State of Obesity report. (aarp.org)
June 4, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – One out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past age 90, and the new director of Iowa's AARP wants to make sure seniors can make the most of it.

Brad Anderson assumes the role this week, knowing the number of Iowans aged 65 and older is projected to grow from 16 percent to 20 percent by 2050.

Because of its low cost of living, Iowa regularly is cited as a great place to retire. And as the concept of aging continues to change, Anderson says AARP wants to be at the forefront of making sure seniors are doing things that help improve their lives.

"Getting out there and trying yoga for the first time, or buying your first new bike in a while and start riding, because retirement is a time many people are using now to find new experiences," he states.

AARP works on behalf of all Iowans 50 and over and has more than 370,000 members statewide.

Anderson most recently served as executive director of Above And Beyond Cancer, an Iowa-based cancer survivorship nonprofit organization.

For more information about AARP services, go to aarp.org/IA.

In Iowa, 46 percent of residents age 65 and over lived alone in 2016, and Anderson says that's why it's important that Iowa's AARP pursues statewide strategic partnerships that provide members value and address community needs.

"AARP benefits from having a very strong statewide volunteer network,” he states. “For example, we help the 50-plus community file their taxes, fight consumer fraud."

According to the 2018 Senior Report, compared with other states, Iowa has a low percentage of seniors living in poverty and high vaccination coverage.

In the challenging category, Iowa seniors have a higher rate of obesity, and many who live in nursing homes require only minimal care.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018