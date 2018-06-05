 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 5, 2018 


A new Mueller filing turns up the heat on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. Also on the Tuesday rundown: the U.S. Supreme Court sides with a Colorado baker in a narrow ruling; Parkland students out to register voters; and a report shows “Red Flag” laws help prevent gun tragedies.

Daily Newscasts

Push to Raise Smoking Age Heads to Rauner's Desk

Ten years ago, state lawmakers banned smoking in most public places. (Pixabay)
Ten years ago, state lawmakers banned smoking in most public places. (Pixabay)
June 5, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A bill headed for Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk would make Illinois the sixth state in the country to raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Senate Bill 2332 narrowly passed the Illinois House last week after an initial failed effort. Opponents, including the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, claim the state could lose millions of dollars in tax revenue, which would then go to other states.

However, Kevin O'Flaherty, director of advocacy for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, says the increase will lead to a healthier population over time.

"The research does show that this will be effective, and over time we will see significant reductions in smoking among the entire population as well," he says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 90 percent of smokers tried their first cigarette by age 18.

O'Flaherty also points to other studies by the American Lung Association, which estimates boosting the legal age to buy tobacco by those three years would result in a 25-percent drop in smoking rates among teens ages 14 to 17.

"It's not designed to force current smokers, even 19- and 20-year-olds, really to quit," he notes. "It's about preventing today's younger students, 15- to 17-year-olds and those younger than that as they age up, from having easy access to tobacco products as they do now."

More than 20 municipalities in Illinois had already raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21, but the requirement will be statewide if Rauner signs the bill into law.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018