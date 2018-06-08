 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2018 


The DOJ seizes the phone and email records of a New York Times reporter. Also on the Friday rundown: a delegation from Tennessee meets with national lawmakers on ICE raids; a report on how to deal with unwanted firearms; and Saturday marks National Get Outdoors Day.

Daily Newscasts

$10 Million Going Toward Health Services in TX

About 17 percent of people in Texas don't have health insurance, the highest rate in the nation. (Delia Truta/Twenty20)
About 17 percent of people in Texas don't have health insurance, the highest rate in the nation. (Delia Truta/Twenty20)
June 8, 2018

HOUSTON – Texas has the highest rate of uninsured people in the nation, according to census data. So one nonprofit is launching a big effort to try to get more Texans access to health services.

The Episcopal Health Foundation is investing $10 million in dozens of health programs in Texas. Brian Sasser, communications director with the foundation, says too many Texans suffer from health issues that should be preventable.

He says a major goal is to invest in preventive care along with treatments.

"The main point of these grants is not only to strengthen the systems of health,” says Sasser. “Meaning we get them in a system that takes care of all their wellbeing, not just one part of it. But also to become more accessible for people and more fair and equal for people."

The grants range from about $130,000 to $1 million. They will fund homeless services, women's health clinics, and groups working in low-income or minority communities. The grantees also include several programs that help people enroll in health insurance and follow up to make sure they receive care.

Sasser says the grants are meant to approach health from all angles. He says one grant program that does that well is CommUnity Care in Austin, where teams of professionals work together to address patients' health issues.

"It does that both with medical procedures and with things outside of the doctor's office like exercise and nutrition,” says Sasser. “And by working with the team together they've already shown improved health outcomes and it's also led to substantially lower health care costs. "

Over the five year program, Sasser says the Episcopal Health Foundation hopes to see similar results around the state.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018