In NV Primaries, Participation Will Be Key

Nevada is one of five states holding primary elections Tuesday. (Marg Johnson/Twenty20)

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada voters will head to the polls tomorrow for primary elections. And voter advocates are working to encourage voting across all communities and age groups.



Only 37 percent of 18- to-24-year-olds in Nevada turned out to vote in the 2016 presidential elections, compared with 71 percent of adults 65 and older, according to census data. Among eligible Hispanic voters in Nevada, 56 percent participated, compared with 61 percent of white voters. And in primary and midterm elections like this year's, voter turnout tends to be lower.



Dulce Valencia, organizing director of civic engagement with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, spent time registering voters ahead of this year's elections. She said getting all demographics to come out to the polls is key to balancing out political representation.



"We need to get people to vote for people who not only look like them, but are going to represent them in a better way,” Valencia said. “We want to make sure the government reflects the diversity that is our country, and we only get that if people go out and vote."



Primary voters in Nevada will choose candidates to face off in November in races for Senate, House, governor and several state and local offices.



Valencia said it's important for voters to start looking ahead to November's elections now.



"Are you registered to vote at your current address? Have you changed your name or do you need to update your party affiliation? Just make sure that they're being active voters and not just waiting for the election,” she said.



If you're not already registered, it's too late to register for this week's primaries. But you have until October 9 to register for November's general election.



More information on the state's voting deadlines is available here.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - NV