Michigan Progressive Summit Tackles Big Issues This Weekend

The Michigan Progressive Summit will address the wide variety of attacks on labor, consumers and the environment coming from lawmakers in Lansing and Washington, D.C. (MI Progressive Summit)

FLINT, Mich. – This Saturday, about 700 people are expected to gather at the University of Michigan-Flint for the annual Michigan Progressive Summit. The theme this year is the Persistence of the Resistance: Voices, Values and Votes.



Organizer Denzel McCampbell, the communications director for Engage Michigan, says with attacks coming almost daily on health care, labor and consumer rights, the left is fired up to make some changes.



"Folks who may be upset about what's going on on a state level and a national level can come together and say, 'OK, where do we actually need to go with this state?'" he says. "They're also taking that back to their community where they can take action."



The main speakers will address the ongoing Flint water crisis and the restoration of civil rights after incarceration. A Parkland survivor also will address gun violence. You can learn more at TheMichiganSummit.org.



McCampbell says the breakout sessions will address a range of issues, including comprehensive immigration reform and more.



"We have it on election protection and voting rights," he adds. "We have some on the social safety net, and action that folks can take around the state budget, reproductive justice, so a wide range of issues that folks can tap into, learn more about and take action."



The summit also will look at the issue of a living wage - since just last week the state Legislature voted to repeal the rule that forced state contractors to pay their workers the prevailing wage. The summit will not endorse any specific candidates for the November ballot.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI