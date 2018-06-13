 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 12, 2018 


It’s a handshake that is making worldwide headlines – Trump and Kim meet face to face. Also on the Tuesday rundown: labor updates on airport workers and teachers; and in California a hearing to ban prosecution of children under 12.

Daily Newscasts

Michigan Progressive Summit Tackles Big Issues This Weekend

The Michigan Progressive Summit will address the wide variety of attacks on labor, consumers and the environment coming from lawmakers in Lansing and Washington, D.C. (MI Progressive Summit)
The Michigan Progressive Summit will address the wide variety of attacks on labor, consumers and the environment coming from lawmakers in Lansing and Washington, D.C. (MI Progressive Summit)
June 12, 2018

FLINT, Mich. – This Saturday, about 700 people are expected to gather at the University of Michigan-Flint for the annual Michigan Progressive Summit. The theme this year is the Persistence of the Resistance: Voices, Values and Votes.

Organizer Denzel McCampbell, the communications director for Engage Michigan, says with attacks coming almost daily on health care, labor and consumer rights, the left is fired up to make some changes.

"Folks who may be upset about what's going on on a state level and a national level can come together and say, 'OK, where do we actually need to go with this state?'" he says. "They're also taking that back to their community where they can take action."

The main speakers will address the ongoing Flint water crisis and the restoration of civil rights after incarceration. A Parkland survivor also will address gun violence. You can learn more at TheMichiganSummit.org.

McCampbell says the breakout sessions will address a range of issues, including comprehensive immigration reform and more.

"We have it on election protection and voting rights," he adds. "We have some on the social safety net, and action that folks can take around the state budget, reproductive justice, so a wide range of issues that folks can tap into, learn more about and take action."

The summit also will look at the issue of a living wage - since just last week the state Legislature voted to repeal the rule that forced state contractors to pay their workers the prevailing wage. The summit will not endorse any specific candidates for the November ballot.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018