A Reminder to Help Those Without a Home During the Heat

There are more than 4,000 Kentuckians without a home, according to the latest point-in-time count.(James Jordan/Flickr)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With sweltering weather settling in across the Commonwealth, advocacy groups are asking Kentuckians to show compassion for those without a cool place to stay.



Just as frostbite is a concern during the winter for those experiencing homeless, said Natalie Harris, executive director of the Coalition for the Homeless, heat stroke is a concern when temperatures soar.



"People often think about the homeless during the cold weather and can imagine how difficult it is to live outside during that time period," she said. "We like to remind people that all of our homeless agencies and the people who are homeless need their help all year long."



When the heat index reaches above 95 degrees, the coalition issues a White Flag day, which means all shelters are open even if there are no open beds available. A $5 donation will cover the costs to get one person off the streets for one night during extreme weather. Donations of food, water and sunscreen also are welcome, and passed out by teams canvassing neighborhoods looking for those in need.



There are more extensive ways to help, Harris said, including becoming a host home for a young adult.



"These are young people that have a voucher but they have to find a place and they work with a case manger on employment, education and all of that, and it takes awhile," she said. "So rather than them being in a shelter during that time, we'd like for them to be with a family in the community."



According to the 2017 point-in-time count, there are about 4,000 Kentuckians without a place to stay. For some, Harris said, the sweltering heat can be a matter of life and death.



"Lots of people take medications or other things that make the hot weather even more compromising of their health conditions," she said. "And then there are older people who are staying outside, and the heat is really hard on people the older you get."



More information on ways to help can be found online at louhomeless.org.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY