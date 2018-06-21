 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 20, 2018 


The Trump administration pulls the U.S. out of the U.N. Human Rights Council. Also on the Wednesday rundown: State AGs push back on the Trump border policy; and we look at the link between zinc and fertility.

Daily Newscasts

A Reminder to Help Those Without a Home During the Heat

There are more than 4,000 Kentuckians without a home, according to the latest point-in-time count.(James Jordan/Flickr)
There are more than 4,000 Kentuckians without a home, according to the latest point-in-time count.(James Jordan/Flickr)
June 20, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With sweltering weather settling in across the Commonwealth, advocacy groups are asking Kentuckians to show compassion for those without a cool place to stay.

Just as frostbite is a concern during the winter for those experiencing homeless, said Natalie Harris, executive director of the Coalition for the Homeless, heat stroke is a concern when temperatures soar.

"People often think about the homeless during the cold weather and can imagine how difficult it is to live outside during that time period," she said. "We like to remind people that all of our homeless agencies and the people who are homeless need their help all year long."

When the heat index reaches above 95 degrees, the coalition issues a White Flag day, which means all shelters are open even if there are no open beds available. A $5 donation will cover the costs to get one person off the streets for one night during extreme weather. Donations of food, water and sunscreen also are welcome, and passed out by teams canvassing neighborhoods looking for those in need.

There are more extensive ways to help, Harris said, including becoming a host home for a young adult.

"These are young people that have a voucher but they have to find a place and they work with a case manger on employment, education and all of that, and it takes awhile," she said. "So rather than them being in a shelter during that time, we'd like for them to be with a family in the community."

According to the 2017 point-in-time count, there are about 4,000 Kentuckians without a place to stay. For some, Harris said, the sweltering heat can be a matter of life and death.

"Lots of people take medications or other things that make the hot weather even more compromising of their health conditions," she said. "And then there are older people who are staying outside, and the heat is really hard on people the older you get."

More information on ways to help can be found online at louhomeless.org.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018