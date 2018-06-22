 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 22, 2018 


The GOP leadership puts their efforts to fix immigration on hold. Also on the Friday rundown: Florida students take their gun control message to the Midwest; and a call for renewal of the land and water conservation fund.

Daily Newscasts

MN Market Bucks Win-Win for Shoppers, Farmers

Minnesota's Market Bucks program is operating at 96 farmers' markets across the state this summer. (health.state.mn.us)
Minnesota's Market Bucks program is operating at 96 farmers' markets across the state this summer. (health.state.mn.us)
June 21, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The state's farmers markets are open for the summer, and Hunger Solutions Minnesota reminds families receiving food assistance they can buy twice as much fresh food by using Market Bucks.

Minnesota's SNAP beneficiaries who use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards can spend $10 at a market and have that matched dollar for dollar to purchase $20 in fresh produce.

Patti Whitney-Wise, program manager for Hunger Solutions, says the program helps support better health and allows families to stretch their dollars to buy produce they might not normally buy.

"The farmers love it, too,” she adds. “Oftentimes if they see them using their Market Bucks, they'll add extra produce in for free because they know how much it means to those families."

The program is operating this summer at 96 farmers markets across Minnesota, where food insecurity is estimated to affect one in 11 adults and one in eight children.

Minnesota was the first state in the nation to fund a farmers market incentive program.

Aimee Foster with the Lincoln Park and Hillside farmers markets in Duluth says in addition to promoting items sold by local growers, the program helps build community engagement.

"They're often surprised when we tell them they can buy any EBT-eligible item, ranging from bread to eggs to especially meat,” she states. “Everybody loves that. It's a win-win for everyone."

In 2017, the program allowed more than 3,000 first-time customers to purchase food from farmers markets. Whitney-Wise says Hunger Solutions has tracked the program's economic benefit to the state's economy.

"For instance, last year SNAP families spent $377,000 in SNAP EBT, and that is estimated to leverage $676,000 in additional economic activity," she states.

Nearly 44 percent of Minnesota's children benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and more than 50,000 seniors are enrolled.

Market Bucks is funded by the Minnesota Legislature and administered by the Minnesota Humanities Center in partnership with Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018