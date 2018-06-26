 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 26, 2018 


Harley Davidson hitting the road with some motorcycle production over Trump tariffs. Also on the Tuesday rundown: navigating digital solutions in the Age of Big Tech; and BLM Open Houses on changes to the sage grouse plan.

Daily Newscasts

Customs Border Patrol Checkpoints Worry NH Residents, Tourists

Customs Border Patrol checkpoints that have sprung up in New Hampshire are slowing traffic and alarming some people. (Chris Dag/Flickr)
Customs Border Patrol checkpoints that have sprung up in New Hampshire are slowing traffic and alarming some people. (Chris Dag/Flickr)
June 25, 2018

CONCORD, N.H. – Some New Hampshire residents and tourists hiking in the White Mountains or traveling on Concord Coach Lines say they're angry and worried after being confronted by U.S. Customs Border Patrol agents on recent holiday weekends.

The checkpoints weren't at the Canadian border, but deep inside New Hampshire, near some larger cities and tourist destinations.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire says it has learned four more checkpoints are planned.

Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette says the checkpoints raise strong concerns about policies that may be tantamount to a police state.

"We here in New Hampshire pride ourselves on our 'live free or die' philosophy, and these checkpoints are totally contrary to that libertarian spirit that we have in the state,” he stresses. “And people don't like checkpoints – and they shouldn't."

The Border Patrol has the legal right to operate within 100 miles of the U.S. border. Checkpoints set up in the Granite State over Father's Day and Memorial Day weekends resulted in the arrests of 22 undocumented immigrants.

The ACLU says videos show that agents at the checkpoints told motorists if they didn't respond to questions, they'd be detained indefinitely.

Bissonnette says the checkpoints create a forced interaction between individuals and law enforcement, compelling people to respond to interrogation when there's no evidence of criminal activity. He says the tactic is designed to coerce people to waive their rights.

"Here you have border patrol detaining hundreds, if not thousands of individuals without any suspicion that they had committed a crime,” he states. “These experiences really fly in the face of what it means to live in a free society, where you don't have to answer to federal agents as you're going about your personal business."

People who've been stopped report being asked about their immigration status and in some cases, searched for drugs.

In light of the situation on the U.S./Mexico border, the ACLU of New Hampshire says it is also watching to see whether federal policies are causing family separations across the state.

Linda Barr, Public News Service - NH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018