 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 26, 2018 


Harley Davidson hitting the road with some motorcycle production over Trump tariffs. Also on the Tuesday rundown: navigating digital solutions in the Age of Big Tech; and BLM Open Houses on changes to the sage grouse plan.

Daily Newscasts

Family Separation Happens in Ohio, Too

Nearly 150 people were detained in two Ohio immigration raids this month. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
Nearly 150 people were detained in two Ohio immigration raids this month. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
June 25, 2018

CINCINNATI — Stories of children being forcibly separated from their parents are adding fuel to the fire for advocacy groups in Ohio already fighting for the rights of immigrants.

After widespread outrage over separations along the southern U.S. border, GOP leaders vowed to end the practice. And last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end separations.

The Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center in Cincinnati is among the organizations in Ohio working to help elevate the voices of immigrant communities. And program manager Samantha Searls said a solution is not that easy, since there are policies that separate families even here in Ohio.

"A lot of people may not realize that family separation has been happening for months if not years now through ICE activity, and it's recently been increasing,” Searls said. “So regardless of what's happening on the border, there are still families being separated by our immigration system."

IJPC will host an event Monday night to discuss current policies and educate community members on how they can advocate for immigrants. Saturday is a National Day of Action Against Family Separation, and rallies will be held in cities across the country to coincide with a mass mobilization in Washington.

In early June, more than 100 people were arrested by immigration agents at a garden and landscaping company in northwestern Ohio. And Searls noted, just last week 146 people were detained in an ICE raid of a meatpacking operation in Massillon.

"These kind of surprise operations are very detrimental to the community,” she said. “A lot of these people have families and are trying to provide for their communities. And being taken away so quickly is a shock to the whole system."

Searls said immigrant-led organizations are collecting supplies and donations to help these families, and advocacy groups are working with local officials to ensure fair treatment of those detained.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018