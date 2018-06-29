Journalism Community Mourns Loss of Lives at Capital Gazette

Capital Gazette reporters were put in the frightening situation of covering a mass shooting in their own building on Thursday. (Pixabay)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In what appears to be one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history, the nation's journalism associations are offering all available resources to support The Capital Gazette.



Police continue to investigate and interrogate the gunman who opened fire at the Annapolis newspaper, killing five and gravely injuring several others, as the journalism community bands together to support the victims, survivors and families.



Rebecca Snyder executive director of the Maryland, Delaware and DC Press Association says they are deeply saddened by the news.



"Our hearts go out to the families and to the victims, and we stand ready to help members of our fellow newsroom in any way,” says Snyder. “The Capital Gazette is a critical part of the community, in Annapolis and in our association. We stand firmly with them and grieve their losses."



The gunman, who's name was not immediately released, was believed to have used a shotgun, according to officials briefed on the investigation. Even after the ordeal, surviving staff at the Gazette continued reporting on the chaos, from their own newsroom.



While the motive is not yet known, many speculate the shooting is a realization of fears after months of verbal and online attacks on reporters and news organizations, fueled by President Donald Trump.



New York City police have tighten security for news organizations there, and Society of Professional Journalists President Rebecca Baker is calling on reporters, photographers and editors to remain vigilant.



"You know, SPJ wants all journalists to stay safe and stay strong," says Baker.



The newspaper is part of the Baltimore Sun Media Group. Capital Gazette Communications also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MD