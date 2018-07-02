Mid-term Election 2018 : Can Michigan Voters "Be the Difference?"

In non-presidential election years, typically two-thirds of the people who turn out to vote are age 50 or older. (Pixabay)

LANSING, Mich. — The November election is pivotal for Michigan's future, and a new effort is underway to encourage all Michiganders to make their voices heard.



AARP Michigan is kicking off its Be the Difference campaign to engage more voters in the midterm election. Manager of advocacy for AARP Michigan Lisa Dedden Cooper said they'll be talking about key issues and educating voters about registration and absentee ballots.



"Say they're a family caregiver and they're not going to be able to get to the polls; we want them to know how they get an absentee voter ballot,” Cooper said. “We want to make sure that people in Michigan are prepared and informed so that they are able to exercise their constitutional right to vote."



Besides Michigan's gubernatorial race, there are key legislative positions up for grabs, including all state House and Senate seats. Additionally, all 14 Congressional seats are open for the state, and one for U.S. senator.



People age 50 and older account for more than one-third of Michigan's population, and 90 percent vote in presidential election years. But Cooper noted that in non-presidential election years such as this one, typically two-thirds of the people who turn out to vote are age 50 or older.



"It's still a really big number of people and a higher percentage of people that will show up to vote than in other age groups, but there's still a drop-off,” she said. “And with our efforts this year, we are going to particularly target the drop-off of older voters. "



Cooper said AARP volunteers will be out over the next four months elevating issues that matter to Michigan families, including Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and prescription drug costs at the national level; and state issues such as home and community-based services, creating age-friendly communities and the Healthy Michigan plan.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI