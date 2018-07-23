Group Wants Action After Dog Dies from Algae Bloom

Algae was found in the Snake River near Rexburg, where a dog died after swimming last week. (Idaho Department of Environmental Quality)

BOISE, Idaho – An environmental group is warning that toxic algae blooms are threatening public health in Idaho this summer.



And the Idaho Conversation League wants the state to act in the wake of reports that a one-year-old dog died after swimming in algae-contaminated water last week in the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River.



In separate incidents, two ponds in a Boise park were also closed last week because of blue-green algae.



Austin Hopkins, a conservation associate with the Idaho Conservation League, says the state's Department of Environmental Quality monitors algae activity, but faces a longtime challenge of under-funding.



"This is a serious thing,” Hopkins stresses. “We want to see DEQ receive the funding they need to have a staff person, dedicated either full-time or an existing staff member, more of their time. They have the funding to collect data, to work with communities."



At high levels, algae can be toxic to people and pets that drink contaminated water. Hopkins says another concern is that algae blooms could develop in drinking water sources.



Hopkins also notes that pollution is exacerbating this issue. He says runoff known as "non-point source pollution" typically comes from roads, farms and feedlots and can cause algae blooms, and this type of pollution isn't regulated by the Clean Water Act, unlike runoff from the end of a pipe.



Hopkins points out algae blooms can hurt recreation in small towns.



"We're hoping that, as these become more prevalent, people take some initiative and say, 'It's not legally required of me – the Clean Water Act doesn't say I have to do this – but I care about my community, and I want to make sure that our local reservoir is a prime spot for fishing,’” he relates. “’So, I'm going to do my part to limit my contributions of pollution.'"



Algae breaks out when temperatures are warm. Hopkins says as temperatures rise from the effects of climate change, these toxic blooms could become more common in Idaho.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID