 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 25, 2018 


President Trump’s latest defense: Don’t believe your lying eyes. Also on the Wednesday rundown: a $12 billion aid package for farmers announced on eve of Trump's visit to Iowa; and we'll let you know why Michigan scored an 'F' for renewable energy.

Daily Newscasts

Veterans Demand Congressional Support for Public Lands

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is among many projects in Nevada to have received Land and Water Conservation Fund support. (Lake Mead public affairs/Flickr)
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is among many projects in Nevada to have received Land and Water Conservation Fund support. (Lake Mead public affairs/Flickr)
July 25, 2018

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Veterans in Nevada and around the country are calling on Congress to renew the fund that supports national parks, wildlife refuges, historic battlefields and other public spaces.

The Vet Voice Foundation this week released a position paper that calls for reauthorization and full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which since the 1960s has used revenue from offshore drilling to support tens of thousands of public land and water projects.

Veteran Navy aviation electronics technician Gabrielle d'Ayr said she moved to Nevada specifically because of all of the public land in the state. She said being outdoors is therapeutic for her.

"We're only really just now getting to understand the effects of PTSD, and the traumatic things that some of our soldiers see when they're actively serving their country," she said, "and a lot of them find solace in the land afterwards."

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is set to expire in September unless Congress acts. The Vet Voice Foundation has said it is critical not only to preserving historic military sites such as Gettysburg and the 9/11 Memorial, but also the outdoor recreation spaces that so many veterans and their families enjoy together.

Veterans such as Army cavalry scout and sniper Garett Reppenhagen have said the fund is essential to the nation they fought to protect.

"It's a really great program and it costs taxpayers zero dollars to support," Reppenhagen said. "So it's a key program and it's had bipartisan support for a long time."

According to the Land and Water Conservation Fund Coalition, more than $100 million in LWCF funding have been spent in Nevada. That includes protection for the Toiyabe National Forest, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Vet Voice Foundation's position paper is online at vetvoicefoundation.org.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018