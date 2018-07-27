Environmental Advocates Hold Block Party to Raise Flooding Awareness

"Flood of Voices" is a storytelling series created to amplify the voices of those directly affected by flooding. (Pixabay)

RICHMOND, Va. – After trying to talk to state leaders about climate change and the impact harmful emissions have on water levels, Virginia environmental-advocacy groups will attempt a lighter approach.



In the Hampton Roads region, the activists will host a "Flood of Voices" block party with music and games to tell the story of those that have experienced flooding first-hand. The event will give a voice to the local community and urge state leaders to take action on harmful emissions.



Chesapeake Climate Action Network communications director Denise Robbins says the event has multiple objectives toward flooding awareness.



"We really want to let people know a) how that works and b) what they can actually do to get involved and not just sit by on the sidelines," says Robbins.



Advocates from the Climate Action Network, Virginia Civic Engagement, state Conservation Network and the Sierra Club chapter are all scheduled to speak at the event starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at King Lincoln Park.



The advocates are endorsing the idea of the state joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Under the initiative, power plants have caps on the amount of carbon pollution they emit, depending on how much they buy in allowance.



The maximum amount allowed would reduce every year, and the money earned from the purchases goes back to the state for carbon-reduction programs. Officials against the initiative believe it would restrict the state's plants unnecessarily.



Robbins says the money received from the initiative would be key to keeping coasts safe.



"We know that adaptation is very expensive. Building sea walls isn't cheap, but we also know that it's hugely important and an economic benefit to invest in that now," says Robbins.



The event comes a week after a new round of flooding in Virginia Beach that closed off streets.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - VA