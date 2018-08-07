 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 7, 2018 


Gates flips and testifies he committed crimes with Paul Manafort. Also on the Monday rundown: reports from two states on Primary Election Day; and kids in hot cars: some parents deny it can happen to them.

Daily Newscasts

Kids-in-Car Deaths: Survey Finds Parents Deny It Can Happen to Them

Child-safety experts advise always checking the back seat of your car, regardless of whether your child is supposed to be with you, to avoid accidentally forgetting him or her in the car. (Twenty20)
Child-safety experts advise always checking the back seat of your car, regardless of whether your child is supposed to be with you, to avoid accidentally forgetting him or her in the car. (Twenty20)
August 7, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Temperatures will top 90 degrees in much of Arkansas this week, and with that comes the concern of children being left in cars. Last year, 43 children died of heat stroke after being left in a hot car, including an Arkansas child who was left in a day-care van.

This month, Kars for Kids - a car-donation nonprofit - released the results of a survey that found only 16 percent of parents surveyed think they might forget and leave their child in a hot car.

Ari Finkelstein, a media relations representative for the organization says incidences are higher in our region.

"We believe it does happen more often in southern states," he says. "They think it happens to bad parents, to irresponsible, neglectful parents. They think a lot of these parents are doing it intentionally, and they just don't think that such a thing can happen to themselves."

Forgotten Baby Syndrome describes the ability for a parent to unintentionally leave a child confined in a car, and scientists say it's possible because our brains go on "autopilot" with routine activities such as driving to and from work. Numerous smartphone apps are available that create an alert for parents to check their back seat before exiting their car.

Finkelstein says only 15 percent of parents take precautions but adds that you don't have to invest in technology for an extra measure of protection.

"It's recommended to leave something like a teddy bear in the car seat when your child is not in the car, and whenever the child is there you put the teddy bear into the front seat," he adds. "That will always serve as a reminder."

The Centers for Disease Control says temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - AR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018