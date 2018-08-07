 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 7, 2018 


Gates flips and testifies he committed crimes with Paul Manafort. Also on the Monday rundown: reports from two states on Primary Election Day; and kids in hot cars: some parents deny it can happen to them.

Daily Newscasts

Texas to Challenge DACA in Federal Court

A coalition of businesses, including construction firms, recently submitted a brief to a federal court in Houston claiming that ending DACA could result in a loss of $6 billion to Texas' annual GDP. (Max Pixel)
A coalition of businesses, including construction firms, recently submitted a brief to a federal court in Houston claiming that ending DACA could result in a loss of $6 billion to Texas' annual GDP. (Max Pixel)
August 7, 2018

HOUSTON – Texas "Dreamers," young people brought into the U.S. when they were small children, are bracing for the next legal hurdle facing the Deferred Act for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

On Wednesday, a federal court in Houston will hear arguments by Texas and six other states seeking an injunction to end the program.

Marielena Hincapié, the executive director of the National Immigration Law Center says so far federal courts have sided with Dreamers since the Trump administration moved to end DACA last year.

"After losing in court after court and failing to get what they want through the proper channels, the Trump administration, Texas, and a dwindling handful of states are attempting an end-run in the courts to shut down DACA applications," she explains.

Last week, a D.C. federal court ruled that the Trump administration must resume DACA, and called the decision to end the program "arbitrary and capricious."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed for an injunction in May to end DACA, and argues the program is unconstitutional because the Obama administration's executive order changed federal law without congressional approval.

Donald Verrilli, a former U.S. Solicitor General under President Barack Obama, says since the states involved in Wednesday's hearing waited six years after DACA's implementation to file for an injunction, they could have a hard time making the case they're subject to immediate and irreparable injury.

"It's very hard to see that as anything other than a misuse of the judicial process in order to try to achieve policy objectives," he says.

Greisa Martinez, the Deputy Executive Director of the immigrant youth group, United We Dream, says regardless of the outcome of Wednesday's hearing, her group and others will continue to work to protect people from being separated from the only communities they have ever known.

"We will not be used as bargaining chips in Trump's cruel strategy to detain and deport millions of our families and friends," she states. "In the face of uncertainty and danger, immigrant youth and our allies are determined to live unafraid and to continue our fight to defend our families."

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018