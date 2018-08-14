 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 14, 2018 


Omarosa promises more tapes, while CNN reports there are no black White House senior advisors. Also on the Tuesday rundown: North Carolina uses social media to protect the environment; and National Parks billions behind in maintenance.

Daily Newscasts

National Parks Billions Behind in Maintenance

More than $500 million in maintenance repairs are needed in Arizona's National Park sites. (Grand Canyon National Park/Flickr)
More than $500 million in maintenance repairs are needed in Arizona's National Park sites. (Grand Canyon National Park/Flickr)
August 14, 2018

PHOENIX – National Parks, such as the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Zion, are beloved American visitors sites, but they also face an $11.6 billion backlog in maintenance issues. Now, there's growing bipartisan support to fix the National Parks. The spending backlog includes more than $500 million in maintenance needs in Arizona park sites alone.

Yaron Miller, an officer of the Pew Charitable Trusts Restore America's Parks project says the problems threaten visitor access and safety.

"These repairs include deteriorating historic buildings, unsafe roads, eroding trails, outdated campgrounds and broken bathrooms, crumbling monuments and degraded water, sewer and electrical systems," he says.

A bipartisan group of senators this summer introduced the Restore our Parks Act. It proposes to spend $6.5 billion over five years to make some of the most critical repairs in the parks. Lawmakers say National Parks are important not only to the nation's identity but to its economy.

Arizona's National Park sites brought more than $1 billion in visitor spending to the state last year.

John Dillon is the executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association. The businesses he works with rely on park visitors who come on guided whitewater rafting trips. Dillon says much could be done to improve the Grand Canyon National Park experience for visitors.

For example, he worries about the park's aging water system which regularly has leaks or breaks.

"That's massively important to the economy of travel and tourism throughout Northern Arizona," laments Dillon. "If that's a broken water line and there are no potable sources of water, you simply can't accommodate those guests."

The Senate bill to provide funding for National Park repairs is currently under committee review. A similar bill is moving forward in the House of Representatives.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018