NM Registers Voters on Women's Equality Day, August 26

Ninety-eight years after women were granted the right to vote, Latina women in New Mexico earn only 56 cents for every dollar earned by a man doing the same job, and Caucasian women earn 85 cents. (lilysblackboard.org)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Women will be encouraged to register to vote in the November election as part of a Women's Equality Day celebration this Sunday, at Albuquerque's Tiguex Park.



August 26 is the date the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted in 1920, giving women the right vote.



Mary Wilson is the former national president of the League of Women Voters of the U.S., and chair of the Albuquerque Voter Turnout Committee. Wilson says the League of Women Voters is using Sunday to kick off a long-range project to increase voter registration in New Mexico.



She says because moms play a significant role in teaching their kids the importance of voting, they're reaching out to them first.



"We are targeting mothers, 35 years and under, as our first target group to try to increase voter turnout amongst that group," says Wilson.



The League of Women Voters is a civic organization that was formed to help women play a larger role in public affairs after they won the right to vote. The family event begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Tiguex Park.



2018 is considered a ground-breaking year in terms of the diversity of women running for political office. As past president of the U.S. League of Women Voters, Wilson says that's an encouraging sign.



"We would have hoped and expected it to have started quite a few years ago, but if it's now on the uptrend, that's terrific," says Wilson. “And women are beginning to step out there and take up that challenge."



New Mexico could elect the first Native American congresswoman in U.S. history this November if Democrat Deb Haaland beats Republican Janice Arnold-Jones in the 1st Congressional District race.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM