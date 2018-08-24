 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 24, 2018 


Nationwide rallies this weekend against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Also on the Friday rundown: Faith leaders march in solidarity with immigrants; and in environmental news, "red tide" continues to harm Florida’s coastlines and tourism.

Daily Newscasts

Ore. Protesters Join Nationwide Rallies Against SCOTUS Nominee

Opponents of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court are concerned he could overturn Roe v. Wade. (Charles Edward Miller/Wikimedia Commons)
Opponents of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court are concerned he could overturn Roe v. Wade. (Charles Edward Miller/Wikimedia Commons)
August 24, 2018

SHERWOOD, Ore. – Rallies in Oregon and nationwide are taking place on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

The protests coincide with Women's Equality Day, which celebrates the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that gave women the right to vote. More than 150 "Unite for Justice" rallies are scheduled, including four in Oregon, and a main focus will be women's reproductive rights.

Maddie Gavel-Briggs is a leader of Our Indivisible Revolution Sherwood, the group sponsoring the rally. She worries that Kavanaugh could roll back those rights.

"To have this nominee at this time – someone who will, most assuredly, weigh in on Roe v. Wade and could set us back decades in women's rights and opportunities to have a choice over their bodies and their futures – there's so many things that are in jeopardy," says Gavel-Briggs.

This week, Kavanaugh told Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins, a pro-choice Republican, that he believes the Roe versus Wade case is "settled law." Other protests are planned for Bend, Coos Bay and Eugene, and in Vancouver, Washington.

Gavel-Briggs says it's important that this rally is taking place in Sherwood, about 20 miles outside of Portland. At an event to support families separated at the U.S./Mexico border last month, she says about 300 people from the surrounding towns showed up.

"This kind of action and involvement and civic engagement isn't just for the urban centers,” says Gavel-Briggs. “It's for people that live out in quote-unquote 'remote, rural' areas. We want people everywhere to feel like they have a voice and to be able to come in for this."

She adds the indictment of two Trump associates this week also raises the question of whether the president should be choosing a Supreme Court nominee. Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings are set to begin on September 4.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018