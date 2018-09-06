 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 9, 2018 


President Trump fires back at the anonymous senior staffer who authored an opinion piece in the New York Times. Also on the Thursday rundown: Trump visits South Dakota as the trade war continues; and we will let you know how wolves are helping Aspen return to northern Yellowstone.

Daily Newscasts

Utah Climate Groups Team Up for Voter Registration

More than 600 Rise for Climate events are planned around the world for Saturday. (Takver/Flickr)
More than 600 Rise for Climate events are planned around the world for Saturday. (Takver/Flickr)
September 6, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY – Some Utah communities will be part of this Saturday's worldwide call for attention to climate change with rallies and marches.

The groups hosting the Salt Lake City event are encouraging anyone who's concerned about environmental issues to get out and vote.

The Utah Climate Action Network, Comunidades Unidas, the Utah Sierra Club, and 350.org are co-sponsors of the Rise for Climate event.

Ashley Soltysiak, director of the Sierra Club Utah Chapter, says in Utah and worldwide, the places that face the most severe consequences of pollution and a warming planet are already under-served, so it’s important that minority and low-income communities are able to vote.

"We really want to focus on making sure that their voices are elevated and that those stories are told, so that places that are experiencing drought, and higher water and food prices, those communities are being spotlighted and being given a voice," she states.

Saturday's Vote for Climate, Jobs and Justice voter registration event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting at Salt Lake City's Northwest Recreation and Community Center.

A Rise for Climate march near St. George is also planned for Saturday.

Soltysiak says this year's elections are coming at a critical time for Utah, as the state copes with a number of climate-related issues, including a worsening drought.

"There are going to be major water issues that our state is facing,” she stresses. “In probably the next legislative session, decisions will be made about the Bear River Development, Lake Powell Pipeline, about extraterritorial jurisdiction and whether a city has the rights to govern its watershed. So, I think those are some major issues."

The Salt Lake City event is open to volunteers and members of the public.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - UT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018