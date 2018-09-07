Conservation Groups Gather for Two Major Events in Flint This Weekend

The RISE event Saturday night in Flint will include local performers and a call to action on environmental justice. (People's Climate Movement Michigan)

FLINT, Mich. – Hundreds of people concerned about climate and environmental justice from around the state are gathering in Flint tomorrow for two large-scale public events.



The Michigan Environmental Justice Summit will take place all day at the McCree Theater in Flint. It will be followed at 6 p.m. by a concert and rally called " RISE for Climate, Jobs and Justice" at the University of Michigan-Flint's Department of theater and Dance.



Denzel McCampbell spokesperson for the People's Climate Movement Michigan says it's key to get people engaged in the run-up to the November midterm elections.



"So just so folks can have this information and be prepared to take action and make sure that not only are we having clean water, air and natural resources, but we're also having an economy and infrastructure and jobs that support that as well," says McCampbell.



Activists will be addressing issues such as the ongoing water crisis in Flint, the presence of P-FAS chemicals in multiple water systems, and the recent water shutoff in some Detroit schools because of excessive levels of lead and copper.



They also will discuss the movement away from fossil fuels in the state and the Line 5 oil pipeline. McCampbell says they also will encourage people to register to vote.



"There are so many issues that are impacting communities," says McCampbell. “What we want folks to come take away is that there are resources and groups working on these things that folks can plug into and take action to make sure that we are actually moving our state forward and solving these issues."



Activists say progress has been uneven. Multiple coal-fired power plants are scheduled to close in the next few years. However, the governor has indicated support for Enbridge's plan to replace rather than decommission the aging Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI