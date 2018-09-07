 
NV Communities Rally for Action on Climate Change

Around the world, local groups are organizing marches for climate change. (Edward Kimmel/Flickr)
September 7, 2018

RENO, Nev. – Reno and Las Vegas are among more than 600 communities across the globe that are planning rallies and marches this week to call attention to climate change.

Reno and Las Vegas are the first- and third-fastest-warming cities in America, according to Climate Central. Brian Beffort, the director of the Sierra Club Toiyabe chapter, says that's contributing to declining snowpack, worsening drought, more intense storms and longer fire seasons.

So he says it's important to keep climate issues a part of the public conversation as much as possible.

"It's not a Republican issue, or a Democratic issue, and not even an American issue,” says Beffort. “It's a global issue and we as global citizens need to work together to find solutions toward a healthier and more sustainable future."

The Rise for Climate March in Reno will be tomorrow starting at Virginia Lake at 10 a.m.. Another march is planned outside the Bureau of Land Management offices in Las Vegas on Monday.

Jennifer Cantley, Nevada field organizer with Clean Air Moms Action, says extreme temperatures and an intense wildfire season this summer have shown that climate issues already are having consequences on Nevadans' health.

"All of us have suffered this whole summer through the smoke,” says Cantley. “My son has asthma, which is actually an allergitic asthma that's triggered specifically by smoke and different particles and pollutants in the air."

Cantley says the marches are important opportunities for the public to come out and meet Nevada groups that are fighting to slow climate change.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - NV

 
