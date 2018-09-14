Welcoming Week Promotes the “Unity” in Community

The fifth annual Coming Together For Our Communities Summit will convene activists from across the state at a community college in Belleville. (Welcoming Michigan)

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – Today, hundreds of people from across the state will gather in Belleville, just outside Detroit, for a conference dedicated to making immigrants and refugees feel welcome in the Great Lakes State.



The idea of the "Coming Together for our Communities Summit" is to put the "unity" in "community" during National Welcoming Week, which includes hundreds of events across the country and dozens in Michigan.



Christine Sauve, director of the nonprofit organization Welcoming Michigan, thinks in this current political climate, it's more important than ever to stand together.



"The theme this year is 'Coming Together for Our Communities,' because folks from many of the communities we work with are feeling under attack,” says Sauve. “And so, we're working for the vision in trying to make the communities more inclusive and supportive for immigrants and refugees."



She adds some of the groups attending the conference were galvanized by the Trump administration's short-lived policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border. Now the feds are challenging the court decision that says migrant children cannot be held for longer than 20 days.



The administration is also expected to propose a rule change that makes it harder for migrants who rely on social programs like food assistance to become permanent residents.



Sauve says Welcoming Week is meant to counteract the messages those policies send – and instead, create opportunities for people to meet each other, break bread and break down barriers.



"When folks come together, and share a meal and learn about each other, they're less likely to have bias or prejudice about that person. Stronger bonds between people helps our communities tackle tough issues," says Sauve.



In that spirit, the City of Detroit is highlighting the food, dance and culture of a different section of its community each day over the next week. Today's conference is cosponsored by Welcoming Michigan and the Michigan Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI